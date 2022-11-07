Organ donation in Abu Dhabi: New campaign encourages residents to register as donors

Event also honoured several organ recipients, donors’ families and activists in the field, in appreciation of their sacrifice and effort for being a model of unity and selfless giving

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 4:52 PM

A new campaign that encourages community members to register as organ and tissue donors to save lives has been rolled out in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), launched the ‘Abu Dhabi Community Campaign’ supporting the National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’ on the side-lines of The International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation which kicked off on Monday (Nov 7).

The campaign aims to encourage society members to register as organ and tissue donors, contributing to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure in the UAE and the region.

Al Hamed, the first to register as an organ and tissue donor in the campaign, led by example, encouraging community members to follow suit and participate as donors in the ‘Hayat’ programme.

Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed launching the campaign. Photo: Supplied

The event also witnessed Al Hamed honouring several organ recipients, donors’ families and activists in the field, in appreciation of their sacrifice and effort for being a model of unity and selfless giving.

During the conference, which will run until November 9, Al Hamed inaugurated an exhibition displaying more than 70 works of art and literature highlighting organ donation and its history, both locally and globally. It featured creative artworks, drawings, and inspiring stories by children who have received transplants, in addition to works by professional and local community participants, some of which have won international awards.

Al Hamed said: “In honour of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in the footsteps of the nation’s leader, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we continue to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s global position as a leading destination for healthcare. In this, we serve as an incubator for innovation in life sciences, enhancing capabilities in organ donation and transplantation by supporting The National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, which is aimed at improving the health and safety of communities.

“We have learned from the magnanimity of our wise leadership, the highest meaning of giving, of tolerance, of brotherhood and how to extend a helping hand to those in need. These are well-established societal values ​​that are embodied in organ donation, a noble humanitarian act that gives others renewed hope in life. These values create a vivid scenario of community solidarity, where organ donation, whether during life or after death, saves many patients, affording them a full recovery. I invite everyone to contribute to instilling hope in the lives of many around us by registering for the ‘Hayat’ programme.”

The Abu Dhabi community campaign focuses on encouraging all society members to register their request and consent to donate organs and tissues post-mortem, highlighting the success achieved by Abu Dhabi, and showcasing the experience and capabilities of the emirate in areas of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The programme also aims to continue raising awareness among the community on the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding the chance of developing lifestyle-related diseases and organ failure, and thus reducing the need for transplantation.

ALSO READ:

This awareness includes regular physical activity and adopting a healthy diet to avoid chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other health problems.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said: “Organ donation is a noble act. Both in life and after death. One person has the potential of saving the lives of eight individuals who are in desperate need of an organ donation. Donating an organ is really a gift of life to many patients, including those suffering from cancer, heart disease, lung failure, cirrhosis, kidney failure and more. As part of The National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, ‘Hayat’, and on behalf of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we urge all members of society to learn about the programme and take the initiative to register on the ‘Hayat’ platform, thereby contributing to saving and improving the lives of many around them in need. Thus, together we can create hope and give the gift of life to many patients.”

The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem through the website.