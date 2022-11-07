UAE lifts Covid restrictions: Are students required to wear masks on school buses?

Health authorities implemented the second phase of the lifting of preventive measures after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country

File

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 4:21 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 4:29 PM

Students are no longer required to wear face masks while travelling to school on buses. This comes after the UAE lifted nearly all Covid-19 restrictions in the country from Monday (November 7), making wearing masks an option at all open and closed facilities.

School communities are welcoming the move, which is being perceived as a seminal respite from Covid related restrictions.

Sangita Chima, Amity School Dubai Principal, said, “We are very proud of our school community for adapting to changes in a swift and safe manner. Students and parents are happy and feel protected by the safety measures in place. As a precautionary measure, we encourage students to wear a mask when travelling on the school bus.

"The majority of our students do not wear a mask in the classroom. However, children with compromised immune systems are encouraged to mask-up in closed spaces. Our goal is to maintain a secure environment for students, where they have the freedom to learn, grow and interact with their peers openly.”

Health authorities, on Sunday, noted that the second phase of relaxations was approved after carefully studying the epidemiological situation in the country. It was announced that the Green Pass on Al Hosn app is no longer required to enter a public place.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO- Principal, Credence High School, says, “Wearing masks is no longer required for our students and staff while travelling in the school buses. However, the school has no objection if anyone chooses to wear a mask. Health and safety are of utmost priority. If a child suffers from a cold/cough, they should continue to wear the mask for the safety of all. All the school stakeholders have complete faith in the rules and regulations that have been instilled for the safety of all. At every step, we are supported and guided.”

ALSO READ:

Headteachers say that even parents have expressed delight, as opposed to anxiety, and the entire community appreciated the return to normality in school.

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail, said, “We are delighted with each further relaxation of rules around Covid. Our community has been willing and compliant, even during the most stringent measures and darkest hours of Covid, but now parents are celebrating the removal of mask rules in school.

"Being able to welcome parents into school again, without restrictions, has been a wonderful way of cementing relationships. Speaking to people face-to-face, giving presentations, holding meetings in person, allowing spectators for sport, audiences for the arts, and arranging special events – these have made the school feel like a family and a warm community once more.”