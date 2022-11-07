UAE: 3 Covid rules that remain as nearly all restrictions are eased

Here is the full list of announcements made by the NCEMA during the government briefing

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 11:51 AM

UAE residents woke up on Monday morning to a world where nearly all Covid safety restrictions have been removed. Things are now back to how they were before the pandemic disrupted normal life almost three years ago.

Addressing the public via a virtual briefing on Sunday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) further eased mask and Covid testing rules for residents and tourists. Wearing masks is now optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques.

The only three Covid rules that remain as on November 7 are:

Masks remain mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination

The five-day isolation period for those infected with Covid-19 will continue to be implemented

Organisers of sporting events and activities may request Covid tests or vaccination certificates “according to the type or importance of the activity”.

Here is the full list of announcements the NCEMA made last night:

Al Hosn App and Green Pass

The Green Pass is not required to enter public facilities and sites

The app’s use will be limited to proof of vaccination and test results inside and outside the country upon request.

Wearing masks

Wearing masks will be optional in all open and closed facilities.

Covid-19 facilities

PCR testing and treatment facilities will continue to operate.

Mosques and places of worship

Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities.

