UAE: 3 Covid rules that remain as nearly all restrictions are eased

Officials have stressed the importance of appropriately managing finances, and establishing spending plans proportionate to one's income
UAE residents woke up on Monday morning to a world where nearly all Covid safety restrictions have been removed. Things are now back to how they were before the pandemic disrupted normal life almost three years ago.
Addressing the public via a virtual briefing on Sunday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) further eased mask and Covid testing rules for residents and tourists. Wearing masks is now optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques.
The only three Covid rules that remain as on November 7 are:
Here is the full list of announcements the NCEMA made last night:
