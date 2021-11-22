Dubai: One-doctor clinic at pharmacy launched

Aster Xpress -- at Expo 2020 -- will follow 'extended working hours', enabling patients to get treatment for routine issues and minor emergencies.

NS Balasubramanian, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, and Dr Sherbaz Bichu with other officials during the launch of the new healthcare concept. Supplied

A new healthcare concept that sets up a one-doctor clinic inside a retail pharmacy has been launched in Dubai. Aster Xpress will help patients with general ailments and primary healthcare needs seek instant medical care and receive the medication within the least possible time.

Aster DM Healthcare said the clinic has been introduced specially for the residents of the Expo 2020 Village.

It will provide first-aid, effective triaging and basic diagnostics for general medical needs as well as cater to health and wellness requirement of Expo 2020 visitors and residents of the Expo Village.

Patients can be referred to larger facilities with specialised doctors if required.

Dr Sherbaz Bichu, chief executive officer, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, said: “We have noticed that due to the inconvenience of traveling long distance to avail medical services, people often delay seeking care for minor ailments till they get aggravated … This challenge also induces financial burden on individuals and insurance coverage providers.

“Aster Xpress aims to curtail such issues and is indeed a paradigm shift from illness to wellness.”

N S Balasubramanian, chief executive officer, Aster Pharmacy, said the concept is seamless with virtual check-in and appointment booking, consultation and dispensing medication “in three easy steps”.

“One can even seek teleconsultation with the doctor to report their symptoms and the prescription medicines can be delivered at their doorsteps. Similarly, if your child sprains his or her ankle or you need relief from an itchy throat or a nagging cough, you can just walk into any Aster Xpress and get the medical care you need.”

Patients can seek advice on nutrition and wellness, before purchasing the required medication.

Aster Xpress will follow “extended working hours”, enabling patients to get treatment for routine issues and minor emergencies.