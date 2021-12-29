Dubai Frame lights up for flu vaccine awareness

The 17-years-old now wants to inspire people of his age on losing weight and staying healthy
The Dubai Frame lit up in orange to boost awareness about the importance of getting the flu vaccine.
Launched last September under the theme ‘Protect yourself … protect your community’, the seasonal flu campaign aims to heighten community awareness, promote prevention methods, and encourage community members to take the vaccine.
“Flu vaccines are safe and effective. They can curb the disease and its complications, especially for individuals at risk of developing complications from influenza such as children under 5 years of age; the elderly; pregnant women; people with chronic diseases like asthma, heart diseases, kidneys, liver, diabetes and pressure; and health workers,” said Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention.
He urged residents to take the vaccine and follow proper preventive methods to reduce the spread of influenza.
The ministry also hosted an awareness-raising activity for children.
Dubai Islamic Bank also donated Dh2 million towards his medical expenses
The extremely premature baby with life-threatening conditions spent 124 days in intensive care
10-week challenge commences on December 17 and ends on ‘World Obesity Day’ on March 4, 2022
Many women fear undergoing a lot of surgical procedures for a variety of reasons, one of which is the fear of scarring and impact on physical appearances
Doctors at Corniche Hospital successfully performed novel fetoscopic laser procedures to save both sets of unborn twins
Cepacia syndrome is a fatal condition affecting the respiratory system combined with multiple organ failures
As many as 29 per cent of residents follow health influencers
