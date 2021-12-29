Dubai Frame lights up for flu vaccine awareness

The seasonal flu campaign aims to heighten community awareness, encourage community members to take the vaccine.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 2:35 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 2:41 PM

The Dubai Frame lit up in orange to boost awareness about the importance of getting the flu vaccine.

Launched last September under the theme ‘Protect yourself … protect your community’, the seasonal flu campaign aims to heighten community awareness, promote prevention methods, and encourage community members to take the vaccine.

“Flu vaccines are safe and effective. They can curb the disease and its complications, especially for individuals at risk of developing complications from influenza such as children under 5 years of age; the elderly; pregnant women; people with chronic diseases like asthma, heart diseases, kidneys, liver, diabetes and pressure; and health workers,” said Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention.

He urged residents to take the vaccine and follow proper preventive methods to reduce the spread of influenza.

The ministry also hosted an awareness-raising activity for children.