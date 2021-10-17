Abu Dhabi: Flu vaccine campaign launched to protect residents

Abu Dhabi - Timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 4:03 AM Last updated: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 6:08 AM

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has launched its annual flu vaccine campaign to protect residents across the emirate.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 With David Light podcast

The drive is in line with the ‘Immunise Yourself, Protect Your Community’ campaign launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Public Health.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting executive director of external therapeutic services, Seha, underlined that timely vaccination reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation.

“While many of us are starting to see life return to normal, it’s important that we stay alert of other viruses, such as seasonal influenza. We are urging everybody, particularly those in high-risk groups, to take their flu vaccine this year as this can reduce the risk of severe flu symptoms and lessen the chances of having serious flu-related complications that require hospitalisation," she said.

The vaccine is available free of cost for people above 50 years of age, children aged 18 years and below, people of determination and pregnant women and to all Thiqa card holders, Hajj and Umrah performers, and those with chronic diseases. Vaccination costs Dh50 for all other categories.

Dr Noura added: “We have worked closely with our partners to develop this annual campaign that increases access to the flu vaccine for all communities in Abu Dhabi, as well as all of our employees.”

The flu vaccine is available to all residents across Seha health centres and Covid-19 drive-through services centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against the flu before winter

>> UAE: Leave gap of three weeks between flu shot and Covid vaccine, says top official

To book, people can call the Seha call centre 80050 or through the Seha app to schedule an appointment.

Vaccination is available through home visits, which costs Dh350. Booking for home visits can be made through 027116091 (Abu Dhabi) and 027111502 (Al Ain).

Companies can also call the same number. The vaccine is also provided during home care visits for elderly or chronically ill citizens and residents.