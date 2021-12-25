Abu Dhabi: Indian women's group donates rare blood types to help save lives

The drive was specifically aimed at collecting blood types O, A and B negative

Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 12:31 PM

A group of women from the Abu Dhabi-based Indian association have donated rare blood types to support the local health authorities’ efforts to save lives of patients and manage blood transfusion requirements during the pandemic.

With the pandemic crisis intensifying, members of the Indian Ladies Association (ILA) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS) organised the campaign at the India Social and Cultural Centre Abu Dhabi.

ILA president Ambreen Sheikh pointed out that the drive was specifically aimed at collecting blood types O, A and B negative.

“The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has been encouraging the community members to donate blood. We checked with the blood bank on the requirements. We were told about the need for specific blood groups,” Ambreen said.

“We believe that blood donation is a small act of kindness that does big wonders. The blood of a single donor can do what money cannot. And donors with rare blood groups play such a significant role in society. We had about 25 such donors. We thank all those who came forward to support the drive. We encourage more youngsters to donate on a regular basis,” Ambreen said.

A medical staff from the ADBBS urged more members of the community to come forward.

“I thank the ILA for donating blood. This will help to save the lives of the patients. I am encouraging everyone to donate their blood, especially O and A types, which are the most needed,” Jeanne Inductivo Onate said.

Anuradha Bansal, who donated B negative - one of the rarest types - stressed on the role of such campaigns in saving lives.

“I felt very happy to have contributed to a cause. My blood group is very rare. So, it will be in demand during an emergency. I feel blessed if I will be able to save a life. I request other individuals with rare blood groups to donate and help our health authorities and hospitals.”

ILA has been conducting such community initiatives throughout the pandemic. They have offered kits boxes with basic essentials to the labour accommodations of both men and women, held an interactive session with children of determination and organised competition to encourage sustainable living among others.

Those who wish to donate blood can contact the blood bank at 02-8191700.

Who can donate blood?

— Any person in good health and not under a doctor’s care for any serious problem.

— Are between 18 to 65 years of age.

— Are at least 50kgs.

— Didn’t donate blood within the past 56 days.