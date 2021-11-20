UAE Golden Jubilee: Sri Lankan community line up special initiatives for those in need

Year of the 50th celebrations kicks off with blood donation camp

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 8:09 PM

The Sri Lankan Welfare Association (SLWA), commonly known as Sahana, is organising month-long initiatives for those in need to celebrate UAE’s Golden Jubilee. The organisation has lined-up initiatives such as a nationwide blood donation camp, distribution of 1,500 hot meals, an art festival, and several other cultural events.

The Year of the 50th celebrations began on November 14 and will continue until December 2, Isthiaq Raziq, president of Sahana told Khaleej Times.

The celebrations kickstarted on November 14 with a four-day nationwide blood donation camp in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. “The camp was held in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi and about 100 people came to the camp to donate from Sharjah and Dubai. From Abu Dhabi, about 30 donors came in each day,” said Raziq.

The next big event that the group is planning is a meal donation camp on November 26. “This event is being organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club in Jumeirah. Both female and male workers living in the Sharjah Industrial Area will benefit from the free meals. The event is being organised in collaboration with Food ATM,” he said. Consul General of Sri Lanka Nalinda Wijerathna is expected to participate in the events.

A special invoking of blessings ceremony for all those in the UAE will be organised with participation from four Lankan religious leaders on November 25. “This will be an indoor event and live-streamed via social media. The objective of the ceremony is to thank and invoke blessings to the leadership of UAE and all community members,” Raziq added.

“UAE is a home away from home for many of our Sri Lankan community who achieved success through the best opportunities provided. Sri Lankans have thrived in the UAE and this is our way of giving back,” he added.

The youth wing of Sahana has organised the unveiling of a collection of art, poetry, and essays as a digital flipbook. “Sri Lankan youth in the UAE will speak about how UAE is their home,” said Raziq. The community will also publish a digital memoir on UAE- Sri Lanka bilateral relations. Cultural events include traditional dances and a music video of children singing the UAE national anthem in traditional Lankan attire will be unveiled as well, stated Raziq.