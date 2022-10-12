Woman jailed for assaulting special needs child in a nursery in Bahrain

Verdict follows a public outcry after a video recorded by another employee went viral on social media

Image used for illustrative purpose.

By Agency Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:33 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:36 PM

An expat woman has been convicted of assaulting a special needs child and sentenced to three years of imprisonment in Bahrain.

According to BNA, the verdict follows a public outcry following a leaked video of the nursery employee slapping the child across the face. The video was recorded by another employee and went viral on social media.

A fine of Dh974 was imposed on both employees who were found working without a permit. The authority ordered their deportation from the country after the completion of the prison term.

The Public Prosecution had launched an investigation, reviewed the incident's video footage, and ordered the employees' arrest for questioning.

ALSO READ: