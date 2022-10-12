Dubai: Investor lured with promise of massage, robbed of Dh94,000

The woman said in her lawsuit that she was working for her sponsor in Al Ain and his wife assaulted her while she was performing the housework
A gang of four people have been sentenced to jail for luring a man to a fake massage centre and robbing him of Dh94,000.
The details of the case date back to last November, when the victim saw a card on which advertised the services of a massage centre and carried a picture of a blonde girl.
The victim stated that he dialled the number on the card and a woman sent him the centre's location and the price of the massage session on Whatsapp. When he reached the centre, a woman received him and asked him to enter the place, where he saw six women and two men.
He said that they threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his cards and their PIN codes. One of them then left the place and the others assaulted him and photographed him while he was naked. They then allowed him to leave the place, threatening to post the photos on social media if he went to the police.
Upon arriving home, the victim, who is an investor, found that Dh74,000 had been withdrawn from his account and Dh20,000 had been spent in a store. He reported the incident to the police.
An investigation team was able to identify the suspects and arrested four of them. All of them confessed to the crime and to printing the massage cards and distributing them.
The Dubai Criminal sentenced them to three years in prison and ordered that they be fined Dh94,000 jointly. They will be deported from the state after serving their sentences.
