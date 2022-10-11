Dubai: Man jailed for blackmailing woman, sending indecent pictures to her father

The victim said that the convict took advantage of her love for him and her belief that they would eventually get married

File photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 8:51 AM

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which sentenced a 32-year-old man to six months imprisonment for blackmailing a woman and sending indecent pictures of her to her family.

According to police investigation, the victim filed a report last April, stating that she had been blackmailed by a person with whom she had a romantic relationship. She added that the convict took advantage of her love for him, and during a video call he asked her to perform some acts. She fulfilled his requests because she trusted that they would eventually get married.

She stated that she was taken by surprise when she saw the video clips on Whatsapp. When she asked the convict about them, he told her he had taken the videos and photos when they were on the video call. He said that unless she gave him Dh25,000, he would send the indecent images to her father and friends. She gave him the amount but he sent the pictures anyway.

His phone has been confiscated and he will be deported after serving his sentence.

ALSO READ: