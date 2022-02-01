UAE foils Houthi terror attack: Gulf countries strongly condemn attempts to target country

Nations urge the global community to take a decisive stance to stop these terrorist attacks.

WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:00 AM

The UAE's Gulf neighbours have strongly condemned Houthi terror group's attempts to target the country's civilian facilities with ballistic missiles in recent days.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist Houthi militia's attempts to target civilians and civil objects in the UAE, the latest of which was a ballistic missile launched at Abu Dhabi.

In a statement published by SPA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia affirmed its full solidarity with the UAE against any threats to its security and stability, highlighting its ongoing efforts, as leader of the Joint Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, to thwart all terrorist attacks and attempts carried out by the Houthi militia.

The Ministry reiterated the Kingdom's full support of any action taken by the UAE to protect itself against any threat to its security and stability, and any measures it takes to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.

Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned the attempt to target the UAE with a ballistic missile, commending the UAE air defence forces, which intercepted and destroyed the missile.

In statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain affirmed that these cowardly terrorist attacks reflect the militia's malicious intent to target civilians and civil facilities.

The Ministry reiterated Bahrain's full support of the UAE in any measures it takes to protect its security and stability, and called on the international community to put a stop to these terrorist militias and end their repeated violation of international law and threats to the security and stability of the region.

Kuwait

Kuwait has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia's cowardly attempt to target the UAE with a ballistic missile.

In statement carried by the state news agency, KUNA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks, which continue to target civilians and civil facilities and cause disruption in the region, proves the Houthi militia's utter disregard of international peacemaking efforts and international and humanitarian laws.

It added that this calls for urgent and decisive action by the international community to end these threats and hold their perpetrators accountable.

The statement reiterated Kuwait's full support of the UAE in any measures it takes to protect its security and stability.

GCC commends UAE's defence capabilities

Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has commended the high levels of competence and vigilance demonstrated by the UAE air defence forces, which intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia at the UAE.

The attack left no casualties as the fragments of the ballistic missile fell outside of populated areas.

The GCC Secretary-General strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militia’s repeated systematic and deliberate missile attacks that target civilians and civil facilities in GCC countries.

He explained that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

Dr. Al Hajraf urged the international community to make efforts and take a decisive stance to stop these terrorist attacks.

He also reiterated the GCC's solidarity with and support of the UAE in any measures it takes to defend itself and ensure the safety of its citizens and residents.