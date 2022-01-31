Video: UAE destroys Houthi missile launch site in Yemen

The Ministry of Defence said the platform for ballistic missile launch at Al Jawf in Yemen was destroyed at 12.50am

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 3:46 AM

The UAE Ministry of Defence early on Monday announced that a Joint Operations Command destroyed the launch site of a missile targeted the UAE.

In a tweet, the ministry said the platform for ballistic missile launch at Al Jawf in Yemen was destroyed at 12.50am. A video of the destruction was also shared.

The launch site was destroyed after the UAE forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militants at 12.20am by air defences.

Monday morning’s attack was the third one launched by the Houthi militants on the UAE. The first attack on Abu Dhabi caused the death of three people while the second attempt was foiled by the UAE forces.