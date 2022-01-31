Houthi terror attack: Pakistani expat survivor recalls 'unimaginable' day, vows to keep working in Abu Dhabi

The 33-year-old driver was among the six people injured in the explosions of ADNOC's petroleum tankers in Mussafah on January 17

Said Noor Khan. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 6:29 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 6:47 PM

Said Noor Khan, convalescing from the injuries sustained during the Houthi terror attacks on Abu Dhabi, is determined to continue living and working in the Emirate.

Khan, a 33-year-old driver from Pakistan, was among the six people injured in the explosions of ADNOC's petroleum tankers in Mussafah on January 17. His heart goes out to the three people killed in the gruesome attack in which Yemen's Houthis used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones.

"It was an unfortunate day. The tankers exploded. It was a sudden impact. There was a massive fire and smoke. We all followed safety drills in place during any emergency. We dashed to safety. It was then I realised that I was badly injured. Three people, unfortunately, lost their lives. It was such an unexpected situation, and I couldn't help them," Khan told Khaleej Times from outside his accommodation in Mussafah.

"I have been working as a driver in Abu Dhabi since 2010. For the first three years, I was driving water tankers for a private company. Since 2013, I have been with a company that works for ADNOC. I drive petroleum and diesel tankers. We mostly work in morning hours from 3am to 7am, and do multiple trips. What happened that day (January 17) was unimaginable."

Said Noor Khan. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

The expat underwent surgery at a hospital and completed his rehabilitation at Burjeel Medical City.

"I was bleeding and rushed to hospital. I don't remember much from the first three days. Doctors removed a foreign object stuck on my left shoulder. After the surgery, I was moved to Burjeel Medical City for rehabilitation and was discharged on Saturday (January 29).

Said Noor Khan. Photo: Ashwani Kumar

"I am taking my daily medicines – three different pills and my wounds are expected to heal completely in a week. I will be taking rest till the first week of February," said Khan adjusting the sling pouch on his left hand.

Khan hails from Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. His family members back home spent some sleepless nights and are still anxious and apprehensive.

ALSO READ:

"I have a joint family of five brothers and my wife and three kids. They were all tense and shocked after the incident. The initial days were very difficult for them. Even now, they are worried about my recovery. I make daily phone calls to assure them that I am fine. They want me to return. I may go home for a few days depending on my health conditions and money in my hand."

Told about the latest midnight attack by Houthis, Khan is confident that the wise leadership of the UAE will resolve the ongoing issues.

"I firmly believe that these terror situations will be sorted out amicably. I will continue to work in Abu Dhabi. I made my career here and am earning a stable salary. I am happy here. Abu Dhabi truly remains the best place to live and work," Khan added.