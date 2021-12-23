Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa

Attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen targeted a Houthi security forces camp in the city of Sanaa, state TV reported early on Thursday.

"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added, referring to a city in western Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea.

The state TV report said that the attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.