Saudi Air Defence intercepts, destroys hostile air target

The Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed Wednesday morning a hostile air target aimed at the Western Region.
In a statement carried by SPA, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said, "Ministry of Defence adopts all necessary measures to safeguard the security and integrity of the Kingdom and its national capacities, and protect civilians and civilian objects."
The Ministry of Defence will undertake decisive and deterrent measures to stop these cross-border hostile acts," he added.
