Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit

Tue 7 Dec 2021, 8:44 PM

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led a high-level entourage of top officials to welcome Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Airport.