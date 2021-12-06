UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi region with explosive-laden drones

Dubai Municipality reports 90% compliance from food establishments
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist militias’ attempts to target civilians and civil sites in Saudi Arabia's southern region with explosive-laden drones, which were intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE said recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies, stressing that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of this militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
MoFAIC also renewed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against these terrorist acts, confirming its unwavering commitment and support for any measures the Kingdom may take to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.
"The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry concluded.
Dubai Municipality reports 90% compliance from food establishments
UAE1 day ago
The aim of the challenge was to celebrate the UAE’s values of giving on the 50th National Day
UAE1 day ago
The Indian national had purchased 20 tickets for himself as a birthday gift
UAE1 day ago
One lucky winner gets 1kg gold
UAE1 day ago
Integrated system will ensure easy and quick access to all public and private healthcare facilities in country
UAE2 days ago
The free to attend festival features entertainment, folk shows, music, sports, art and craft, and competitions
UAE2 days ago
Global Volunteering Leadership Summit hosts several discussions on why volunteers matter for the post-Covid-19 world
UAE2 days ago
The Civil Defence responded in five minutes
UAE2 days ago