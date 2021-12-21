Qatar seizes children's toys bearing ‘un-Islamic’ slogans

Building can accommodate 2,300 worshippers in two-tiered seating
Authorities in Qatar have confiscated a line of children’s toys from stores deeming them 'contrary to Islamic values'.
The ministry of commerce and industry “carried out inspection campaigns on several retail outlets in different regions across Qatar”, it said on Twitter.
“The campaigns resulted in the seizure and release of several violations, including the confiscation of children’s toys bearing slogans that go against Islamic values.”
The tweet was accompanied by pictures of rubber stress balls and other toys in rainbow colours.
“The ministry urges all citizens and residents to report any product bearing logos or designs contrary to our traditions,” it said in a separate statement on the official QNA news agency.
