Look: Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif performs Umrah

He was received by several Saudi officials on arrival at the Grand Mosque

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 7:32 AM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif performed Umrah on Wednesday morning.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, he was received by several local officials on his arrival at the Grand Mosque.

Sharif was greeted by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque and the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque.

This comes a day after the Pakistani leader met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

ALSO READ: