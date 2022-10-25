Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to lead long march to Islamabad on Friday

Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that he would begin a long march with his supporters from Lahore to Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday to call for early elections.
Smaller protests by Khan's supporters took place last week after Pakistan's top election tribunal found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state, removing him of his parliamentary seat.
"I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad," Khan said at press conference in Lahore on Tuesday evening. The distance between the two cities is about 380 kilometres.
"I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately," he said, adding his supporters and party members should avoid violence.
Since being removed from office by a no-confidence vote in the legislature in April, Khan has held protests across the country calling for snap elections, but the government has said they will be held as scheduled in October or November next year.
Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term
The court's decision eliminates one of the last hurdles in Israel that could disrupt the deal
"I, together with you, will shape more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times," he said
He leads new lineup of top Chinese Communist Party officials at the presentation event for the CCP's seven-member Standing Committee
The former prime minister files appeal in the Islamabad High Court against disqualification by election commission
79-year-old former leader unexpectedly led out of Great Hall by two men during closing ceremony
Ports are playing a major role in country's economic development
Well-known businessmen of India rank prominently on the list, with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries featuring on the third spot