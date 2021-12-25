UAE

Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi Arabia's Jazan

Another Houthi projectile hit Saudi’s Najran causing materialistic damage.

By Reuters

Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 1:01 AM

A Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident were killed as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Friday, Saudi state media reported citing a coalition statement.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen carried an attack later on Friday to address the Houthi “attack’s origins” and said it will follow that with a wider attack over Houthi military targets.

Saudi's Al Arabiya channel quoted the Arab coalition as saying that the attack was launched from Yemen's Sadaa.

Another Houthi projectile hit Saudi’s Najran causing materialistic damage.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha International Airport.


