Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport

Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit is part of an official tour to the GCC countries
Gulf1 week ago
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroyed early on Monday a drone it says was aimed at civilians at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state media reported.
The coalition added that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport in the Yemeni capital, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement holds control.
ALSO READ:
The coalition said earlier it is conducting a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons.
Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit is part of an official tour to the GCC countries
Gulf1 week ago
Riyadh committed to re-engage financially in the short-term, says French president
Gulf2 weeks ago
The period of extension will be until January 31, 2022
Gulf2 weeks ago
Those who are vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines can perform Umrah immediately upon arrival
Gulf2 weeks ago
Event aims to bring together thought leaders and innovators to drive new and sustainable ways of greening the desert
Gulf2 weeks ago
In honour of Oman's National Day, the UAE will host grand celebrations tomorrow
Gulf1 month ago
The move will contribute to the development of various sectors throughout the Kingdom
Gulf1 month ago
"It was a pleasure to welcome my brother Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to his second home," the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wrote on Twitter.
Gulf1 month ago