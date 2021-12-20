Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport

Coalition had conducted a military operation in Yemen to destroy workshops, warehouses of drones and other weapons.

By Reuters Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 7:14 AM

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroyed early on Monday a drone it says was aimed at civilians at King Abdullah airport in the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state media reported.

The coalition added that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport in the Yemeni capital, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement holds control.

The coalition said earlier it is conducting a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons.