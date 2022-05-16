Dust storm, low visibility disrupt flight operations in Kuwait

The bus, carrying pilgrims, was travelling between Makkah and Madinah
A major sandstorm across Kuwait temporarily halted disrupted flight operations at Kuwait International Airport on Monday and caused air travel delays.
The thick orange haze that had blanketed Kuwait on Monday severely reduced visibility, threatening to continue delays and cancellations.
In a statement, airport authorities said it was closing its airspace and halting all flights landing and taking off until further notice due to low visibility.
Flights into the international airport have been affected by the current weather conditions, said Imad Al-Jalawi, Deputy Director General for Air Navigation Services at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in a statement to KUNA.
Flights' schedules will be reviewed, and regular aviation operations will resume once visibility improves, Al-Jalawi added.
He added that Kuwait is currently affected by low visibility along with strong winds reaching more than 50 km/h.
