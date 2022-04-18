UAE: Dust alert issued; 40kmph winds to kick up sand

Winds to cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Authorities in the UAE are urging motorists to drive cautiously as strong winds are kicking up dust in different parts of the country.
The Ministry of Interior cautioned motorists to adhere to the speed limit, leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front and stick to their lanes.
Motorists were also told to avoid using their hazard lights while driving.
The Abu Dhabi Police tweeted that visibility will be affected due to the dust storm. They urged motorists to concentrate on driving and avoid using their phones to film the weather condition.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert, saying 40kmph will stir up dust, reducing visibility to less than 2,000 metres over some areas. The alert is on till 8pm tonight.
The NCM had forecast cloudy and dusty weather conditions for today, with a drop in temperatures.
