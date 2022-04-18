UAE weather: Further drop in temperature in parts of the country today

There will also be light to moderate winds
The weather in UAE will be cloudy and dusty in parts of the country on Monday with a further drop in mercury, according to the National Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy. It will get dusty at times over some areas, with another slight decrease in temperature.
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
Moderate to fresh winds especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand at times during the daytime.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
