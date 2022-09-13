UAE: Sheikh Maktoum chairs meeting on 2023 federal budget

The Feed the Future Fridge initiative aims to provide 200 meals each week to needy people
The UAE's General Budget Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the draft of the 2023 federal budget.
Chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, the seventh meeting of the committee tackled several topics, including the federal cash flow for financial years 2022-2023 — considering actual expenditures and expected revenues.
The committee also discussed the budget for 2023, taking into account the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) updated procedures for developing the federal general budget.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, among other top officials.
The MoF has been directed to proceed with drafting the 2023 budget, which will be presented to the UAE Cabinet for approval.
The committee also reviewed and issued the necessary directives regarding federal entities’ requests for additional funding for 2022.
ALSO READ:
The Feed the Future Fridge initiative aims to provide 200 meals each week to needy people
Project to consist of 64 houses, dispensary, mosque, school, and a park
The evaluation identified the strengths of the sector and opportunities to enhance its capabilities in line with the overall strategy of the council
Called the Dragon mission, the patch features a sailboat with a dragon-shaped bow and a sail featuring "VI" standing for '6'
In a sandy surprise for residents, the municipality is leaving notes for those visiting the shore
As winter holidays progress in full swing, KT compiles a list of seven places for families to enjoy the season together
Kunhikrishnan Chanavalappil underwent immediate surgery lasting about eight hours to reattach his amputated thumb
Tourism Summit to provide a networking platform for industry stakeholders