UAE: Sheikh Maktoum chairs meeting on 2023 federal budget

General Budget Committee issues directives as it reviews federal entities' requests for additional funding for 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 5:56 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 8:47 AM

The UAE's General Budget Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the draft of the 2023 federal budget.

Chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, the seventh meeting of the committee tackled several topics, including the federal cash flow for financial years 2022-2023 — considering actual expenditures and expected revenues.

The committee also discussed the budget for 2023, taking into account the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) updated procedures for developing the federal general budget.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, among other top officials.

The MoF has been directed to proceed with drafting the 2023 budget, which will be presented to the UAE Cabinet for approval.

The committee also reviewed and issued the necessary directives regarding federal entities’ requests for additional funding for 2022.

ALSO READ: