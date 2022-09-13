Watch: Sheikh Mohammed visits world's largest vertical farm in Dubai

The complex can produce 1 million kg of leafy greens in a year with 95 per cent less water than traditional agriculture

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022

The UAE Vice-President has visited Emirates Crop One (ECO 1) — the world's largest vertical farm which recently opened in Dubai.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was briefed about the innovative technologies used in powering the state-of-the-art hydroponic farm.

Sheikh Mohammed said the unique initiative reflects the country’s commitment to food security by fostering sustainable production systems and resilient agricultural practices. The UAE has maintained the highest levels of food security with one of the world's most comprehensive plans to address this vital issue, he said.

“The UAE will continue to make the right investments in technologies and people to make food production and supply more agile and sustainable,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office shared a clip of the Dubai Ruler's visit:

Developed in a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world’s largest catering operations serving more than 100 airlines, and Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, the $40-million facility is spread over an area of 330,000sqft. The facility, which opened in July, can produce more than 1,000,000 kilogrammes of high-quality leafy greens annually, while requiring 95 per cent less water than conventional agriculture.

The farm currently grows spinach, kale, arugula and four varieties of lettuce, namely Romaine, Ruby Sky, Lalique and Batavia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted that the Emirates Group has made “significant contributions to achieving the UAE’s vision of being a leader in shaping the future of humanity”.

“The world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai is an embodiment of the UAE’s goal of generating solutions for the world’s greatest challenges and advancing innovation for creating a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow,” he said.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the hydroponic facility grows in excess of 1 million plants, which provides an output of 3,000kg per day, at any given point. The leafy greens grown in the facility will be used for catering for passengers on Emirates and other airlines. People in the UAE will be able to buy the produce at stores under the Bustanica brand.

