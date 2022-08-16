Watch: Sheikh Hamdan visits world's largest vertical farm in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited Bustanica - the world's largest vertical farm - located in Dubai.

During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the innovative technologies used in the state-of-the-art hydroponic farm. It has been developed by Emirates Crop One, a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering. The farm is spread over an area of 330,000 sq. ft.

The Crown Prince said Dubai remains committed to maintaining the highest levels of food security with one of the world’s most comprehensive plans to address this vital issue.

“Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we will continue launching new initiatives that apply modern farming techniques to accelerate self-sufficiency in fresh food produce and support sustainability, which is a top priority for us,” he remarked.

“The Dubai Food Security Committee constantly reviews current opportunities and challenges within the framework of the national food security strategy. Our plans for enhancing self-sufficiency in the agricultural sector by supporting the use of technologies and applied research in food processing and agriculture are focused on meeting the current and future needs of Dubai’s citizens and residents.”

Sheikh Hamdan also said: “The opening of the world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai reflects the high priority that HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s strategies place on long-term food security and the government’s commitment to making continuous investments to ensure sustainable growth.”

Dubai will continue to pursue innovative ways to further strengthen the emirate’s resilience and food sustainability irrespective of the global environment, he added.

