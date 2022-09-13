Dubai’s R&D programme to create new economic opportunities, jobs

Sheikh Hamdan issues directives to establish dedicated council to oversee management of the initiative

Dubai’s Crown Prince has launched a research and development (R&D) programme to create new economic opportunities and support strategic sectors in the emirate. R&D is key to achieving Dubai’s futuristic vision for a robust knowledge-based economy, he said.

The aim is to make Dubai the “preferred regional R&D centre”. It will also create high-tech jobs.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also issued directives to establish a dedicated council comprising of national and global experts from the government, private and academic sectors to oversee the management of R&D projects and initiatives Dubai.

Key aims

The programme outlines Dubai’s top priorities in research, development and innovation. It regulates projects, initiatives and legislations, as well as funding and investment in this area. It also aims to increase domestic spending on such projects and maximise the engagement of the private sector in launching and funding R&D projects.

The Dubai Research and Development Programme is based on four pillars: Providing a roadmap and a comprehensive governance model; setting top priorities for R&D; governing funding and investments; and increasing Dubai’s R&D expenditure and maximising the private sector’s engagement.

"Maximising the private sector’s engagement in R&D is crucial to achieving our future goals in Dubai. Major economies and leading global cities have made great strides throughout history due to their focus on R&D. Therefore, boosting scientific and technological research is pivotal to achieving Dubai's vision for the future economy," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

He highlighted the importance of harnessing Dubai’s growth potential in the sector by encouraging international companies to conduct R&D activities in the emirate, adopting innovative ideas and methodologies, capturing future opportunities, and focusing on the knowledge-based economy and advanced technologies.

Funding

The R&D programme will also develop a comprehensive approach for setting up funding procedures, facilitating investment opportunities and related collaborations, and supporting innovative projects and initiatives aligned with key priorities. Additionally, it will increase the private sector’s R&D activities and attract international companies to invest in Dubai.

Top priorities

The programme has outlined four priorities across the emirate: Health and well-being, environmental technology, smart built infrastructure, and space and augmented human-machine intelligence.

Its initiatives in these areas will be supported by the adoption of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, robotics, drones, 3D printing, and others.

