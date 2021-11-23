UAE shuts down 84 offices for hiring domestic workers

Sheikh Mohammed says Covid-19 pandemic has shed a light on the level of efficiency of the Dubai government
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced the closure of 84 offices for hiring domestic workers across the country to carry out services even though their licences were expired.
The closure comes in line with the ministry’s efforts to streamline recruitment services of domestic workers via licensed centres.
Mohre had announced its decision to stop renewing licenses for private domestic workers' recruitment offices in 2017 and replace them with Tadbeer centres.
Currently, 62 Tadbeer centres provide comprehensive recruitment services of domestic workers including visa provision, training and orientation.
Through the new centres, the ministry works to combat wrong recruitment practices, protect workers’ rights and ensure conditions are met in the hiring process.
The ministry warned that legal measures will be taken against the owners of closed offices who resume business.
It urged families and employers to use the services of Tadbeer centres when recruiting domestic workers in a process that aligns with the UAE’s laws.
