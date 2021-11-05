UAE: Sheikh Mohammed shares Diwali greetings

Wishing all a 'healthy and wealthy year ahead'

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 6:32 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared Diwali greetings on Friday.

The Ruler took to Twitter to wish all those celebrating the festival of lights a 'healthy and wealthy year ahead'.

Earlier, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, wished the people of UAE and across the world on Diwali.