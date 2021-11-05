Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares Diwali greetings

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes peace, prosperity and good health to all those who celebrate Diwali

Indians celebrate the Diwali festival in Dubai. — Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 12:34 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared Diwali greetings on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed greeted all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world.

In a tweet on his official handle, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Our nation congratulates all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world. We wish them continued peace, prosperity and good health.”