Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares Diwali greetings

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, shared Diwali greetings on Friday.
Sheikh Mohamed greeted all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world.
In a tweet on his official handle, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Our nation congratulates all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world. We wish them continued peace, prosperity and good health.”
