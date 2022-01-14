UAE: Sheikh Mohammed hails 12 types of work permits at first Cabinet meeting of 2022

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 12:25 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 12:36 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the 12 types of work permits under the country's new laws.

Sheikh Mohammed chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year on Friday. Shortly after, the Dubai Ruler announced on Twitter that the Cabinet adopted executive regulations for labour relations in the country to guarantee rights, raise efficiency and regulate new forms of work, including freelance, flexible and temporary permits, as well as golden visa holders.

"Our goal is to establish the best, most flexible and diversified business environment," Sheikh Mohammed said.

During the meeting on Friday, the Cabinet also approved a new law for regulating sports in the country, including sports councils, federations, Olympic committees and others.

In addition, the Cabinet approved new regulations and systems for preserving industrial property and inventions related to defence industries, mechanisms for accelerating patent registration and preserving rights to research microorganisms and others.

"The diversification of our economy requires the diversity and breadth of our legislation, and we are legislatively ready for a different and upcoming economic stage," Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

