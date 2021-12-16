UAE: Sheikh Abdullah, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government2 days ago
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu deliberated the prospects of propelling the cooperation ties between two nations across all fields.
This came as the UAE top diplomat received his Turkish Counterpart in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed the outcome of the official visit recently paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Republic of Turkey, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The two ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the region and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's desire to strengthen bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two nations to the best interests of their peoples.
ALSO READ:
Prior to the meeting, the two ministers signed an MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Diplomacy Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.
The country had ranked first in the world in 152 development and economic indicators
Government2 days ago
Citizens, residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time work when applying in the federal entities and private companies
Government2 days ago
Federal government employees to work on Fridays from 7:30am till 12pm
Government2 days ago
UNPSA is most prestigious global award in the field of public service
Government2 days ago
Full-time private sector, federal government employees are entitled to a gratuity of 21 days' basic salary for each year of the first five years of employment
Government2 days ago
UAE and Israel to boost bilateral cooperation; contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in region.
Government2 days ago
Starting from 2022, federal govt and private sector employees can work for a maximum of eight hours a day, with compensation for working overtime.
Government2 days ago
Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours
Government2 days ago