Mohamed meets Turkey's foreign minister

Citizens, residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time work when applying in the federal entities and private companies
Government2 days ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday met with Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Al Shati Palace.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Turkish minister, who conveyed the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and his wishes of further growth and prosperity for the UAE. He reciprocated the greetings, wishing the President and the Turkish people lasting stability and development.
The meeting discussed UAE-Turkey ties and ways to enhance them in various fields, including investment and economic cooperation. They also exchanged views on a variety of regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Moreover, the meeting highlighted Turkey's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and the event's pivotal role in aligning the visions of countries on driving sustainable development and tackling global challenges.
Sheikh Mohamed and Cavusoglu discussed the importance of advancing UAE-Turkey cooperation to enhance their relations in the coming period, serve the interests of their countries and peoples and promote peace and stability in the region.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.
Citizens, residents can obtain flexible, temporary or part-time work when applying in the federal entities and private companies
Government2 days ago
Federal government employees to work on Fridays from 7:30am till 12pm
Government2 days ago
UNPSA is most prestigious global award in the field of public service
Government2 days ago
Full-time private sector, federal government employees are entitled to a gratuity of 21 days' basic salary for each year of the first five years of employment
Government2 days ago
UAE and Israel to boost bilateral cooperation; contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in region.
Government2 days ago
Starting from 2022, federal govt and private sector employees can work for a maximum of eight hours a day, with compensation for working overtime.
Government2 days ago
Employees are allowed to combine more than one job model as long as it doesn't violate the maximum number of hours
Government2 days ago
10 companies that have announced shift to new workweek
Government2 days ago