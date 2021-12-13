UAE receives special award from UN for its role in govt modernisation

Government had launched an initiative named Smart Dubai which aimed to digitize all government services
The United Nations, on Monday, honoured the government of UAE with a special award in recognition of its role in government modernisation.
Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs accepted the award from Catherine Pollard, under-secretary-general for management strategy, policy and compliance, UN, at the 18th edition of the United Nations Public Service Awards (UNPSA) on December 13.
The UNPSA is most prestigious global award in the field of public service. A total of 17 winners from 13 countries were given awards especially for using technology to enhance public services.
Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future gave the opening address and congratulated the winners for their achievements. Abdullah Nasser Lootah, director-general of Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs was also present.
‘UAE has an agile government model’
Speaking after the award ceremony, Al Gergawi, said the award reflects UAE’s exceptional achievements in developing an agile government model based on designing proactive services, promoting efficiency and enhancing competitiveness.
“We take pride in our exceptional leadership that has rendered the UAE a global model for government development, an international reference for shaping future governments, and a hub for developing best government practices and enhancing efficiency and quality performance,” said the Minister.
Al Gergawi also said that the UAE government is keen to promote fruitful cooperation with the UN.
Meanwhile, Minister Al Roumi, said, “During the past two years, we went through a very difficult time, however, civil servants continue to tirelessly work for their citizens and residents.”
She added, “Today, the UAE received a special award from the UN for supporting other nations by sharing best practices through the government exchange programme.”
Over the past years, the UAE government has launched strategic partnerships in government modernization under the umbrella of the government knowledge exchange program, with nine countries worldwide.
The partnerships yielded 241 successful initiatives in more than 55 work fields, and upskilled 290,000 employees and trainees through three million training hours and 565 workshops.
During her remarks, Pollard said, “The special award reflects the UN’s appreciation of the UAE government’s efforts, initiatives, and unique work model.” She added, “The UAE has developed an exceptional government work model.”
Following the award ceremony, Pollard told Khaleej Times Covid-19 has indeed caused a setback in terms of the trajectory for achieving sustainable development goals.
“However, now that we are learning better to live with Covid and manage with the pandemic, this is where we have to accelerate our efforts,” said Pollard. She said, “This is where we have to accelerate our efforts and this is where all of the power of human capacity comes to bear.”
Pollard said with the help of innovation and finding new ways of doing things, the world can hopefully catch up and achieve the SDG targets by 2030, she added
The UAE ranked first regionally and 21st globally in the e-government survey 2020 conducted by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs. According to the global competitiveness report issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF), it ranked third globally on the government’s responsiveness to change indicator and fourth on the government long-term vision indicator.
The UAE also ranked third globally as the most trusted government according to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer.
The UN awarded ten winners for the UNPSA 2021. Winners of the 2020 edition of the award were also recognised for their efforts on Sunday.
