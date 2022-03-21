UAE leaders congratulate the world on Nowruz

'May the year ahead be one of peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all'

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Mar 2022, 11:57 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sent a message of congratulations to all nations celebrating the 'Nowruz Day' - the Persian New Year.

In his message, Sheikh Mohammed wished communities 'a great beginning of the spring season and a happy year full of goodness, peace, stability, and safety'

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to social media to wish communities on 'Nowruz Day'.

