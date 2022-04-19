UAE leaders condole with King Salman on death of Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Her funeral prayer will be performed today

By WAM Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 6:36 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia to condole the death of Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates also sent messages of condolence to King Salman on the death of the princess.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also expressed their condolences to King Salman.

Her funeral prayer will be performed today at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr prayer.