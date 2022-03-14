UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on the death of Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz

Her funeral prayers will be held today.

WAM

By WAM Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 7:19 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Saudi royal's funeral prayer will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer on Monday.