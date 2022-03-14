The injured included travellers and workers
Gulf1 month ago
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.
The Saudi royal's funeral prayer will be performed at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh following Asr (afternoon) prayer on Monday.
The injured included travellers and workers
Gulf1 month ago
The Golden Residency Visa will be renewed indefinitely
Gulf1 month ago
The two leaders attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Gulf1 month ago
Indian PM Narendra Modi revealed the development on Twitter.
Gulf1 month ago
Nations urge the global community to take a decisive stance to stop these terrorist attacks.
Gulf1 month ago
The decision comes in line with instructions issued by Kuwait’s civil aviation authority
Gulf1 month ago
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visits Saudi Arabia, meets Saudi Crown Prince
Gulf1 month ago
Bahrain King expresses solidarity with the UAE during a visit; denounces Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi
Gulf1 month ago