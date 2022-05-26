UAE condemns terrorist bombing on mosque in Kabul

The Cabinet adopted a set of incentives for private sector establishments
Government2 weeks ago
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing on a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Afghan people and families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The Cabinet adopted a set of incentives for private sector establishments
Government2 weeks ago
Step aims at creating more than 12,000 job opportunities annually for citizens
Government2 weeks ago
The decision aims to enhance efforts to raise investment awareness, protect investors
Government2 weeks ago
Financial benefits will be offered to firms that support the employment of Emiratis
Government2 weeks ago
The scheme will offer a cash amount for a limited period of time
Government2 weeks ago
Leaders exchange Eid greetings at royal reception in Capital
Government3 weeks ago
They reviewed the progress of the 'Projects of the 50'
Government1 month ago
Dozens were killed in the blast
Government1 month ago