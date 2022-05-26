UAE condemns terrorist bombing on mosque in Kabul

Ministry offers condolences to Afghan people and families of the victims

Agencies file

By WAM Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 2:14 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing on a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Afghan people and families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.