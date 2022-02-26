Sheikh Mohamed, Jordan King discuss ties, regional developments

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan in Abu Dhabi on Friday. — Wam

By Wam Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 1:34 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have discussed the prospects of further consolidating the fraternal relations between the two countries. Regional and international developments and issues of interest featured high during discussions between the two leaders.

This came as Sheikh Mohamed received King Abdullah II and the accompanying delegation and conveyed to him the greetings of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for continuous progress and prosperity to the Kingdom.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, and stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation on various issues of common interest for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania Al Abdullah on obtaining the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity in recognition of their efforts and initiatives on supporting peace and values of tolerance and coexistence in the region and the whole world.

He reiterated his thanks and appreciation for Jordan's strong stance in condemning the terrorist attacks on the UAE and the Kingdom's solidarity with the Emirates, stressing that this supportive position falls within Jordan's honourable role towards brothers and friends throughout its history.

For his part, King Abdullah II said he takes pride in the longstanding brotherly relations uniting the UAE and Jordan and their peoples.

He reaffirmed the Kingdom's solidarity and standing with the UAE in the face of all that threatens its security and stability, reiterating condemnation of the Houthi attacks on the UAE, and stressing that the security of the UAE and Jordan is indivisible.