Jordan royals, Haiti foundation named winners of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan are winners of the 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. The Jordanian royals are sharing the prestigious award with the Haitian humanitarian organisation, Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty in Haiti (Fokal).

The royal couple and Fokal will share the $1 million prize to enhance their humanitarian work.

This year’s award was decided by an independent judging committee, composed of former heads of state, a Nobel peace laureate, and experts in interfaith and intercultural dialogue drawn from around the world.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, said: "The judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity conducted a review of the humanitarian efforts of the over 200 personalities and institutions nominated this year. Each candidate proved to be a source of inspiration and the true epitome of human fraternity, following in the footsteps of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

King Abdullah II has been recognised for his instrumental role in promoting interfaith dialogue across the Middle East region, addressing divisions among Muslims and fostering harmonious relations between East and West.

Meanwhile, Queen Rania has been honoured for her passionate advocacy for refugee rights around the world and consistent efforts to promote tolerance and acceptance through philanthropic initiatives.

In recent decades, Jordan has opened its doors to millions of refugees and remains one of the few places where refugees can freely move, receive education, and benefit from government services.

Fokal, a Haitian humanitarian organisation founded in 1995, was recognised by the judging committee for playing a vital role in shaping Haiti’s youth and supporting its hard-working communities at the grassroots level.

The organisation runs a wide range of programmes and initiatives aimed at serving the common good and building a more prosperous and harmonious society in one of the world’s poorest countries.

Inspired by the co-signing of the document on Human Fraternity by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, the award recognises the honourees for their contributions to building a more peaceful, harmonious and compassionate world based on the values of human fraternity.

Abdelsalam said: “Since the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, the Zayed Award has sought to celebrate inspiring initiatives to advance our common humanity and provide the necessary support for it.”

Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See and meeting chair of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, said the honourees represent a distinguished model of promoting human fraternity and spreading coexistence and tolerance, expressing his joy over how this year’s award was executed.

Dr Leah Pisar, chair of Project Aladdin and member of the award’s judging committee, said: "This year’s honourees are true champions of tolerance, compassion, and empathy between people of all cultures. Through their work, within and between communities, they inspire us all to work for a more peaceful and humane world, anchored in the values of human fraternity."

