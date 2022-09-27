Look: IGCF 2022 guests tour Sharjah Safari

Two-day International Government Communication Forum will commence in Sharjah on Wednesday

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau organised a tour for media guests of the International Government Communication Forum, which kicks-off on Wednesday, to Sharjah Safari, the largest safari of its kind outside Africa.

The two-day event will feature seven main sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, six workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities – all led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and government communication experts.

The participants will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises, while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

The guests who visited Sharjah Safari included media figures and journalists from various countries.

The tour was aimed at highlighting the diverse tourism destinations in the emirate that positioned Sharjah as a preferred destination for entertainment and family activities. Sharjah Safari reopened for visitors on September 21. The Dh1 billion project houses more than 50,000 animals of 120 species. These include lions, elephants, giraffes, black and white rhinoceros, crocodiles, deer, bulls and many endangered animals.

As they journey through Sharjah Safari, visitors will learn about types of African birds and animals in various safari environments, the most important of which is the lemur, which lives mainly in Spiny Forest environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the animal's natural habitat on foot and learn about the wealth of animals that inhabit Madagascar.

