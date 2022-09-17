12 habitats, 50,000 animals: Sharjah safari announces reopening date

Local and international visitors can learn about different African creatures in unique environments in this immersive experience

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 1:13 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Sep 2022, 1:26 PM

Local and international visitors can learn about different African creatures in unique environments in this immersive experience

Sharjah Safari, the largest safari of its kind outside Africa, announced that it would reopen its doors after the end of the summer season on September 21, to resume receiving local visitors and international tourists.

Those attending the new season of Sharjah Safari will have a chance to see various types of birds and animals and explore an array of interesting natural environments. A unique and immersive experience, visitors can discover African wildlife and delve into many different environments.

New types of birds and animals

As they journey through Sharjah Safari, visitors will learn about types of African birds and animals in various safari environments, the most important of which is the lemur, which lives mainly in Spiny Forest environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the animal's natural habitat on foot and learn about the wealth of animals that inhabit Madagascar.

The Niger Valley environment is also a new addition to Sharjah Safari. Its name originates from the Niger River, which Arabs called the Nile of Sudan.

12 environments and 100,000 trees

Sharjah Safari has expanded to include 12 diverse environments that inspire visitors to discover African terrain, animals, and birds. It comprises more than 50,000 animals with 120 species of African animals, including those threatened with extinction.

Visitors can watch the animals being cared for and explore the 100,000 African acacia trees that Sharjah Safari has planted, as well as local and African species.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), said: "Each environment represents a different part of Africa and embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to form a family attraction and a cultural and ecological tourist destination that protects and preserves biodiversity and contributes to environmental sustainability."

"We, at Sharjah Safari, are keen to offer our visitors a unique and immersive experience that enables them to discover African wildlife and delve into its diverse environments, such as that of the charming Kalahari environment. This environment is rich in nature and includes several types of birds, antelopes, and Gazelles, which mimic the Kalahari Desert in Africa. It is an arid desert region that occupies a large area common to three African countries and moves between the Savannah in the north and east and Namibia to the west. This waterless region embraces elements of wildlife that depend on seasonal rains."

ALSO READ:

Sharjah Safari has also organised specific instructions and guidelines to ensure visitor safety, comfort and entertainment during the various stages of the tours and to preserve the aesthetics and attractiveness of the facility for all visitors.