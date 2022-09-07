IGCF 2022: 160 speakers to attend over 60 discussions, speeches and activities

It aims to spotlight future challenges and solutions in government communication

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 11th annual International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) will witness hundreds of hours of illuminating and insightful discussions, deliberations, workshops, panel discussions and inspiring speeches surrounding the forum’s theme this year: 'Challenges and Solutions'.

Set to take place on September 28-29 in Expo Centre Sharjah, the forum organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) is an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

The two-day event will feature 7 main sessions, 10 inspiring speeches, 6 workshops, 13 interactive platforms and 40 side activities – all led by 160 senior public officials, thought leaders and government communication experts. They will highlight the role of government communication in overcoming local and global governance challenges, and social and economic crises, while highlighting opportunities arising from them.

Tariq Saeed Allay: Steady communication between governments and people key to confronting national challenges

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said: "Governments play a primary role to come up with solutions in times of uncertainty and crises, and steady two-way communication between governments and the people is key to formulating effective responses to national challenges.

“For a decade, forward-looking recommendations and ideas put forth by IGCF have helped positively influence the transformation of government communication in tandem with changing times and public needs", added Allay. "Today, this key international event returns for its 11th iteration, with hundreds of hours of debates, discussions and activities poised to envision a more dynamic future for the sector."

“We welcome the regional and global tribe of communication experts in both public and private sectors, thought leaders, business owners, members of the media and university students – as well as members of the UAE community who are passionate about participatory governance.

IGCF 2022 aims to initiate key dialogues that will envision a comprehensive set of challenges and solutions for the future of government communications,” he stressed.

