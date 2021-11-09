Abu Dhabi unveils new model for adopting kids

One of the highlights of the new model is the introduction of preparation programmes for potential adoptive parents

Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021

Abu Dhabi has developed a new model to support Emirati families wishing to adopt children deprived of parental care.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), said the model primarily aims to create awareness about the needs of such children and offer resources to support them to provide them with a decent life.

Dr Bushra Al Mulla, executive director of the Community Development Sector in DCD, said: “An integrated system will be developed according to best international practices and standards to organise the process of adopting children of different ages deprived of parental care by providing necessary support to Emirati families for adopting them, especially children of determination, and those aged two and above.”

She said the new model will focus on a several services and initiatives that support families in adapting to a post-adoption setting and granting them temporary guardianship of children as a transitional stage, with the option of adoption later.

The model will offer peer-to-peer support groups so potential families could meet with other families who have had similar experiences when adopting. It will also offer preparation programmes to potential adoptive parents and existing family members.

“Our wise leadership has been keen to provide full support to children deprived of parental care, to enable them to fully integrate into the family and society in a safe and stable home environment, and to ensure the fulfilment of the department’s aspirations to establish an integrated, cohesive and inclusive society for various beneficiaries,” she said.

The DCD had organised a panel discussion on International Adoption Day (observed on November 9 every year) to encourage the community to adopt underprivileged children and offer them the opportunity to live in a family where their needs and cares were met.

During the discussion, Emirati women, who have adopted children, shared their experiences and highlighted the importance of adoption.

Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi has taken the lead in providing a dignified life for all segments of society and for children deprived of parental care by empowering them with all rights approved by the law.