Golf: Wealth of Wellness take top EAGL honours

The eagerly anticipated inaugural Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) Corporate Invitational proved to be a hotly contested affair at The Track, Meydan Golf on Saturday as the Wealth of Wellness team emerged victorious with a score of 115 points.
“I’m absolutely delighted for the guys in getting the win out there today,” said Kalani Lal, Chairman of Wealth of Wellness, whose team won a golfing holiday to the Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort in Bulgaria.
The event saw nine eight-person teams representing some of the region’s foremost businesses go head to head over the Peter Harradine designed 9-hole course in a Stableford format with each individual’s score counting towards the team total.
Rohit Gupta emerged the most valuable player in the individual stakes with an impressive 21 points.
“I’m thrilled to finish the day as the MVP," said Gupta, who was representing the Emirates NBD team.
“There were some fantastic players competing for this title, so to get the win and help my team finish runner-up overall is a great achievement.”
Preceding the EAGL Corporate Invitational was another first in the form of the EAGL Junior Championship, which was hosted by European Tour star and EAGL Ambassador Shiv Kapur as part of the organisers’ goal of creating unique playing opportunities for younger players in the UAE.
