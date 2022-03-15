Golf: Team Qatar consolidate lead in GCC event

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022

Team Qatar consolidated their lead with a best three team score of one under par 215 in round two of the GCC Golf Championships at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Tuesday. They had posted a first round score of 214 in this 72-hole, four round tournament.

The 429 total sees Qatar lead by 14 shots with two rounds to go. Team Saudi Arabia moved up a place after round two as Bahrain occupied the third spot, five shots behind the second-placed team.

Meanwhile, the fourth-placed UAE are ahead of Oman and Kuwait in this six-nation regional team event.

The three qualifying scores for Qatar came from Saleh Al Kaabi with a brilliant best of the week score of six under par 66, Ali Al Shaharani with a 74 and Jaham Al Kuwari with a 75.

The UAE Junior Team led the way in the GCC Junior Under 18 Division, on 21 over par after 36 holes, with contributions on Day Two from Abdalla Al Suwaid (77) and Mohammad Skaik (81), in a best two scores from the team of three format for each round.

Abdalla birdied holes 7 and 10 and gave credit to EGF National Team coach, Samir Wallani, and the Emirates Golf Federation, for all their support and encouragement.

“I have played a lot of golf recently over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, in both the Presidents Cup a couple of weeks ago, as well as a recent EGF Golf Camp at ADGC in preparation for this week’s tournament,” said 15 year-old Abdalla, who has been playing the game for four and a half years.

Abdalla lies in second place in the GCC Junior Individual Division, five shots behind the leader, and plays most of his golf at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

Leading the Junior Division is Kuwait’s Salem Alabkal with rounds of 76 and 73.