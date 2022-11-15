Fifa chief Infantino urges World Cup ceasefire in Ukraine

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by two points after 13 matches, are aiming to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola
The chief of football's world governing body Fifa issued a plea on Tuesday for a ceasefire in Ukraine for the duration of the World Cup, calling for all sides to use the tournament as a "positive trigger" to work towards a resolution.
Speaking during a lunch with leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies on the Indonesian island of Bali, Fifa President Gianni Infantino said the month-long World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Sunday, offered a unique platform for peace.
"My plea to all of you, to think on a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least the implementation of some humanitarian corridors or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace," Infantino said.
"You're the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity and peace all over the world."
ALSO READ:
The World Cup takes place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar, which is the first Middle East country to host soccer's showpiece event.
Russia reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in 2018 but has been barred from this tournament over the conflict in Ukraine. Ukraine came close to qualifying for Qatar but lost out to Wales in a deciding playoff in June.
Infantino noted Russia hosted the 2018 edition and Ukraine is bidding to hold the 2030 contest, while as many as 5.5 billion people are expected to watch this year's event, which could give a message of hope.
"Maybe the current World Cup, starting in five days can be that positive trigger," he added.
There will be 32 teams competing in Qatar, from former winners Brazil, Germany, Argentina, France and Spain to Japan, Senegal, Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia, with 64 matches in total.
City, who trail leaders Arsenal by two points after 13 matches, are aiming to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola
To carry out the controls in Qatar, delegations of different police bodies (of the country) will be sent to work together with the Qatari security authorities
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was included in a list dominated by 12 players from the English Premier League
FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in the English Premier League club
Manchester City were paired with Leipzig, and Chelsea were drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in Premier League vs Bundesliga clashes
Egyptian icon Salah is now three goals away from moving above Kenny Dalglish in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers
Manchester United were blown away 3-1 by an inspired Aston Villa
The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points